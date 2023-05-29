Mother destroys her own gender reveal party after learning the baby's sex

A mother has destroyed her own gender reveal party after not wanting another girl.

Gender reveals have long been the centre of controversy and debate. From extravagant reveals causing environmental damage, as well as some saying they enforce the gender binary.

There have also been instances of parents storming off when the gender of the baby doesn’t turn out to be what they had wanted.

And it appears as though this mum had a similar reaction.

The mum drew criticism after pulling down party bunting, tearing her sash off and pushing tables and chairs after finding out she was having another daughter.

The TikTok features overlay text that reads:”‘POV: When you destroy your own gender reveal because you didn’t want another girl.”

The video has over 1 million views and many have weighed in on their opinions in the comment section and with some of the discussion even taking place over on Twitter.

Some users said that the gender shouldn’t matter as long as it’s a “healthy baby.” Others said they felt bad for the unborn child, and some said they would have left the event if they were there because of the mum’s reaction.

“The way my mouth just dropped!” Commented one user. Another added, “I’d grab my gift and walk straight to my car. That is ridiculous.

However, some said they also had similar reactions when they faced gender disappointment, with one user commenting: “I acted a fool as well. It’s ok sis.’”

“I have 3 girls and was wanting a boy so bad but truthfully I wouldn’t change it for anything,” said another user.

