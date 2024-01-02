A mother has expressed her sadness after just two guests showed up for her daughter's birthday party.

The mum named Bre from Perth, Australia had organised the Disney Encanto-themed party for her two-year-old and her friends to enjoy but for some unexplained reason, many didn't turn up to the event.

Decorations included a balloon archway, a big 'two' table, and a vine swing, while there was a large food spread for the kids with a sizable circular table for the kids to sit and eat their food at, as the mum anticipated a number of guests.

But sadly, that wasn't the case as she panned to the two kids who appeared as they played with her daughter and the three sat and ate together.

It still looked like the birthday girl had fun with her friends and family as she played in the ball pit and slid down the slide in the play area.

@missbreparker Wouldnt wish this on anyone but to all the parents that go through this, all that matters is that your child had fun and that you did your part 👏🏼 #birthday #fyp #parenttok #blowthisup #encanto #encantodisney #disney #playdateskarrinyup

'We had ten parents tell us that their kids would be there and because it's a play centre as well you have to pay per child,' Bre explained in the video.

"However it was only her daycare bestie and her daycare bestie's older sister and her cousin that showed up."

Despite, many not turning up just one parent contacted Bre to let her know why they didn't make it - though it wasn't in advance.

"One of them got back to me five hours later saying, 'Sorry I was taking a nap'," she said.

"Parents, please do better if you can't come just say so."

To conclude she noted how her daughter still had a great time: "'The birthday girl did not let it ruin her day at all - thank god she's at the age where she does not notice things like that and she had the best time."

"We are so thankful for the people that did come and that she was surrounded by genuine love on her special day."

In the caption, she added: "Wouldn't wish this on anyone but to all the parents that go through this, all that matters is that your child had fun and that you did your part."

Since sharing about the birthday party no-shows, the video has received 184,000 views, as many have left supportive comments praising the mum for organising the event and sharing they have had a similar experience.

One person said: "We just currently went through this for my sons 1st birthday :( it's so heartbreaking!"

"Honestly these adults need to grow up. Why would you say you’re coming and not even show up. I’m so sorry this happened," another person wrote.

A third added: "I'm SO sorry, this is so upsetting and very disheartening. As a child's party entertainer, I've been hired for a party where not one invited child came."

"This happened to me, I had invited my whole class and 1 person showed up. And it still happens now so I don’t bother anymore," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "I'm sorry that’s horrible, she’s gorgeous though! Don’t worry she’ll look back and think of her beautiful Mum & how much effort to put into it x"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.