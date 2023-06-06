Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet impress with their dance moves at a birthday party

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have gone viral after recent clips of both of them dancing at a birthday party have appeared on social media.

The Dune 2 co-stars both attended a "Freaknik"-themed birthday party for Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling which appeared to have took place outside in Los Angeles’ Pan Pacific Park.

In some of the clips, Zendaya had a smile on her face as she joined in with the large crowd who were all line dancing along to Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go."



The Eurphoria actor sported an effortlessly cool casual look with white crop top, baggy blue jeans and gold hoop earrings, styling her hair in a side part.

Meanwhile, Chalamet wore a baggy white T-shirt with a blue-and-white NBA jersey on top, along with lime-green basketball shorts, a beige baseball cap, black sunglasses, Batman-themed socks, and colourful trainers.



The Bones and All actor can been seen enjoying himself as he danced in the middle of a group circle.

The two stars momentarily sported custom shirts for the birthday celebration, which read (per a fan account), "Darnell's Freaknik '23 shirt," Entertainment Tonightreported.

With Zendaya starring on Disney's dance-based show Shake It Off, and Chalamet's moves in Call Me By Your Name, it isn't the first time the pair's dancing has gained attention.

Fans of the showbiz pals shared their excitement at seeing the new videos and images from the birthday bash.













Both Zendaya and Chalamet have spoke warmly about their friendship since shooting the first Dune film together.

Zendaya has said she and Chalamet will be “friends for life," while Chalamet also feels the same, noting how Zendaya has practically like family him.

"She's really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend," the actor said during an interview with Variety.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.