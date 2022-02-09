Video

Encanto director talks with British girl who inspired first glass-wearing Disney princess

The director of Disney’s latest hit Encanto speaks to the British schoolgirl who inspired Disney’s first glass-wearing princess.

Filmmaker Jared Bush received a letter from Lowri, Chilwell, Nottinghamshire who asked for more spectacle-wearing characters in Disney media.

During an interview on BBC Radio Nottingham, Bush told Lowri: “Early on someone tipped me off that there was this amazing nine-year-old who wrote to Disney and I wanted so desperately to reach out and tell you it’s happening right now.”

