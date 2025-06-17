'My boyfriend wants to show you' TikTok trend is the most wholesome one yet

Boyfriends are being hyped up by their partners to share their collections and interests in a heartwarming new TikTok trend.

The trend was started by a couple (@yearningyardies), which began with the girlfriend close up at the camera and defensively (and passionately) telling the audience, "My boyfriend wants to show you his plants and you BETTER say they're cool."

She then moves back and gestures for her boyfriend to move forward, as he showed off his plants to the camera and gave an explanation.

"Hi, so I have a starter of thyme and rosemary right here," the boyfriend said with a smile. "I've used some of the rosemary so it's been cut down, but it's still growing back very well," he added as his girlfriend hyped him up in the background.





@yearningyardies isn’t he cool guys? 😤👊🏾 #couple #boyfriend #plantdad #plantsoftiktok #relationship

The video has 41.8 million views, 9.2 million likes, and thousands of comments from viewers who fell over themselves to react to the clip.

"They are FANTASTIC!" one person said.

A second person wrote, "The way you’re looking at us over the plants I CANNOT."

"So cool!! Am I allowed to scroll now ma’am," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "Girl you are so cute for this."

"God I love mean girl soft boy relationships. Y’all are the cutestttt and his hard work in the garden is paying off!" someone else shared.

Since then, it has spurred more couples to post videos like this. One of them demands the audience to support their significant other as they display their particular collection of things, such as golf clubs, Lego collection, etc.

TikToker Perrie Sian (@perriesian) said, "My fiancé wants to show you his different golf clubs and you BETTER say they're nice!"

Then Perrie's fiancé comes into the camera frame, where he talks us through his golf club collection - everything from pitching wedges to a seven iron, all while Perrie looks at the camera with widened eyes to ensure viewers pay attention.

@perriesian Leave a nice comment!!!! 😭🤣 inspo @yearningyardies #fyp #couple #trend @Ricci Mandal





Creator couple Caleb & Andrea (@calebandandrea) took part in the trend where Andrea asked viewers to hype up Caleb as he showed his bag full of packs of pretzels.





@calebnandrea His most prized possession 😭 IB: @yearningyardies #fyp #couplescomedy #couplescontent #boyfriendtrend #relationships #calebnandrea













"My boyfriend is going to show you his Lego set and you BETTER like it," TikToker Alex Serna (@alexsernad) told viewers, as his boyfriend then appeared, showing how he built the house from the Disney film Up as Alex had a slipper in hand in the background ready to hit those who weren't listening.





@alexsernad My first Lego set! Should I show yall the next one? 🧍🏻@Josh Lopez #boyfriends #gaycouplecomedy ib: @yearningyardies





