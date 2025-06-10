Who does AI think is most likely to get arrested? Funniest videos from family to pets

Artificial intelligence has resulted in some strange filters being created, such as being able to add an AI boyfriend to your photos, to one which mimics an iconic Harry Potter scene, or the pregnant AI generator (just to name a few).

But this latest AI filter on CapCut has led people to ask, "Who does AI think is most likely to get arrested," as an AI police officer turns up in the photo to arrest one of the family members or pets.

(And some of the results range from hilarious to creepy...)

TikToker Louis Kirby (@louisek__) posted a sweet photo with her female family members, when the photo suddenly comes to life as an AI officer appears and arrests her 90-year-old nan.





The video has since been seen 2.1 million times, as people in the comments were entertained by who the AI officer chose to arrest.

"Knew it instantly," one person joked.

A second person said, "Was it for Gran Theft Auto?"

"The reactions on everyone’s face," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "This trend is so funny."

But it's not just nannas who can get arrested by the AI police, as another example posted by Chloe Graham (@chloejaynegraham) shows her dog being taken away by AI law enforcement.

Although the pup resisted arrest, the AI video strangely gave the dog human-like features (eyes, nose, and mouth) as it moved away on two legs.

"I have SO many questions, what just happened!!" the creator wrote in a video which now has over 594,000 views.

One person posted, "Well that's my sleep paralysis sorted."

"I’m actually unsure which part of this is more terrifying tbh," a second person admitted.

A third person shared, "This is one of the most chaotic ones I’ve seen."

"I had to watch this several times on 0.5 speed and still kept seeing new things," a fourth person said.

Not sure if this AI officer was seeking an arrest as he appeared on screen in TikToker Cara's (@carawaltonx) video, where it looked like her boyfriend would be arrested, but instead the officer decided to hold his hand.

"I'm crying, officer said step to the side, he’s my man," she wrote in the caption of the video that has since received 4.4 million views.

"There’s always a plot twist and it gets me every time," one person said.

A second person added, "Police officer: off you go miss, he is mine now."

"He’s not taking your man to jail, he’s just taking your man," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t that."

If you want to use the AI filter yourself, simply click on a video from the trend and there should be a temple icon in the left hand corner, this will then take you to CapCut where you can make your own version.

