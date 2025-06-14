The most hilarious videos from the 'lied about my qualifications' TikTok trend

Do you lie on your job resume? A new TikTok trend hilariously imagines the extreme consequences of this.

It sees people joke about what happens when you blag about your skills and experience, only to be asked to do something you don't know how to do - and there are some entertaining videos where people pretend their lack of experience leads them to comedically misinterpret the instruction.

It started off with many of videos revolving around IT programmes but soon spread to other career sectors such as law and medicine as everyone joined in on the jokes.

Viewers are loving the trend as they express their amusement in the comment sections of viral videos.

One person said, "Never skip an IT qualification challenge."

"This trend makes people creative.. too creative," a second person posted.

A third person added, "This generation is not serious, but guys do you know the world is counting on us."

"This challenge is getting out of hand," a fourth person commented, with laughing emojis.

Here are some of the best videos from the trend.

TikToker @iheartnhlanhla wrote, "When you lied about your IT qualifications and now they tell you to use POWERPOINT," as he pointed his finger with conviction (instead of using the Microsoft programme).

Microsoft itself even left a comment on the viral video (with 8.4 million views), jokingly wrote, "Have you tried pointing harder????"





@iheartnhlanhla I’m pointing with all my power boss💔





"When you lied about your accounting qualification and they ask you to balance the books," creator @simo_ziqubu wrote, who then proceeded to try and balance a stack of books on his head, rather than bookkeeping.





@simo_ziqubu Had to jump on this trend 😭🤣 #tiktoksa









TikToker @_bbusii slithers across the floor like a Python snake as he posted, "You lied about your IT qualification and now you're being asked to use Python programming."





















Putting your monitor in sleep mode was the request, and @buhlemafani responded by putting his monitor in bed and tucking it in.









@buhlemafani Don't ask where I got this monitor or why we still have it😭😭🤣🤣🤣 #fyp #tiktoksa













"POV: you lied about being a layer and they asked you to rest your case," TikToker @shanny.n wrote as she similarly put the case on her bed and tucked it in with a blanket.

















Attaching slides or attaching slides? Creator @ma2ndaaa posted a video taping slides to his laptop.





















"When you lied about your medical qualifications and they're asking you to perform a cat scan," @jiggypotato wrote as she proceed to grab her cat and swipe her pet across the printer scanner.





@jiggypotato I don’t see how this helps the patient but ok 🤷🏿 #fypシ #trending #viral #tiktoksouthafrica #tiktoksa #ctscan #fyppoppppppppppppppppppppppp





