How to have a fun New Year's Eve if you're staying at home

So, are we all in agreement that New Year's Eve is incredibly overrated? Great. So, if you're not going to a club or over to a friend's house, you're probably also twiddling your thumbs wondering how you can still say goodbye to 2024 without feeling icky about it.

The good news is, you're not alone, because almost three quarters of Americans are planning to sit this year's celebrations out, and instead enjoy it from the couch, hangover-free.

But it doesn't mean you have to sit feeling sorry for yourself - in fact, the final day of the year is the perfect time for reflection on how things went over the last 365 days, relaxing, and preparing for the best possible start next year. FOMO - what FOMO?

Sound like a plan? Here are some ideas of what to add to your New Year's Eve night from home...

Make a 2025 bingo card

There's a lot of talk about setting intentions, making new year's resolutions, vision boards, or even manifesting for the year ahead, but it can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. Plus, holding yourself to a bunch of rules and regulations isn't that exciting either.

A fun idea we've seen all over TikTok is to turn your goals for 2025 into a bingo card (using a tool like Canva to make it look swanky).

By picking out 5-10 goals or things you'd like to happen in the next year and filling out your bingo card, you have a clear overview of how the year could look, and the satisfaction of putting a big cross through each one as it happens.





Cook your favourite meal

Even if you're not out celebrating, New Year's Eve is still a chance to celebrate yourself. And what screams celebration better than a hearty, home-cooked meal?

Chances are, you've got tomorrow off to deal with the washing up, so pick a recipe you've never tried (or a go-to favourite for special occasions) and spend some time getting creative in the kitchen.

Here are a couple of tasty options we've spotted...

#asmr #fypシ #primalgourmet #healthyrecipes #recipes #tuscanchicken ♬ original sound - Ronny Joseph Lvovski @primalgourmet Creamy Tuscan Chicken… super easy, insanely delicious and comes together in 30 minutes in a single pan. It’s casual enough for a weeknight dinner but flavourful enough for New Year’s Eve. Skip the freshly-grated parm and use coconut milk for the sauce to keep things Whole30 and Paleo. Or use heavy cream for something really indulgent. Serve with some creamy mashed potatoes and your favourite veg, or toss with some fettuccini. You can’t go wrong either way. Happy New Year! . Find the full recipe on my blog www.cookprimalgourmet.com by clicking the link in my bio #foodtok









Take an 'everything' shower

Candles? Check. New fancy shower gel you got for Christmas? Check.

Everyone knows an 'everything' shower is the ultimate reset - and what could be more needed as we enter a completely new year?

Take some time to pop on a face mask, do all the skincare you never have time to, get your favourite conditioner in your hair, and then wash it all off with a long, warm shower. You'll come out feeling brand new.

Read a chapter of a book

Too much screen time on a regular old day can have negative effects on anybody, but watching people out partying on New Year's Eve can be especially hard if you wish you were out there with them.

So, why not get started on the new book you've been meaning to crack on with? Or even pick up a new hobby of committing to one chapter each day until you've finished it?

Reading can be some great escapism, and there are some captivating reads on the market right now. Some of the most current popular releases you might want to consider were: 'Think Again' by Jacqueline Wilson, 'What's Your Dream?' by Simon Squibb, and Richard Osman's 'We Solve Murders'.

Here's what everyone else is reading...





List everything that went wrong this year - and what you learned from it

Sometimes it's not good to dwell on the past, however, it can be the perfect learning curve to make next year even better than this one. If you're keen to do some self-reflection, take a piece of paper and make a list of everything notably bad that happened to you this year.

Now, take another sheet of paper and write down everything you learned from these experiences, and how they made you more resilient or changed your behaviours.

It can help turn the negative thoughts you've been sitting on into positive lessons, and clear your mind ready for the new year. Of course, feel free to rip up, bin, or burn the original piece of paper once you're done with it - we don't need to hang onto that.





Plan a call with someone you love

Reminder: People only post their highlights on social media - not the times they're laid in bed wishing the hours away.

That means that there are probably a lot of people you know sat at home doing the exact same as you - so reach out to them!

Even if you can't be together in person, scheduling a 20-minute call might just brighten up both of your evenings.

Set a TV itinerary

The best part about staying at home on New Year's Eve is that the TV schedules are on-par with Christmas. Re-runs of old classics, end-of-year wrap-ups, live celebrity performances, the whole shebang.

Go through the upcoming TV listings and write down everything you'd like to watch and what time it's on - it'll help you plan your evening better and leave no room for awkward silences.

Can't find anything you fancy? Pick out a show on Netflix and use how long each episode lasts as a guide. When you return to work and get busy again, you'll be wishing you'd used the time to finish that film you were enjoying.





Create the perfect sleep setup

We want to start 2025 on a high - and while we may used to be waking up on 1 January with a sore head, staying in means you can plan to doze off in the right setting, and wake up feeling fresh.

Use New Year's Eve to change your sheets, spritz your pillows with lavender, get your favourite blanket ready, and set out everything you need to hop into bed and have a restful night.

You can thank us in the morning.

Happy New Year!

