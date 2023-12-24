TikToker saves over a thousand pounds with unique hack

A new year is around the corner, and with a fresh start comes fresh resolutions including saving money and getting fitter for 2024.

Everyone is in the same financial boat in January, having perhaps overspent in the lead-up to the festivities. Well now, one woman has gone viral for sharing how she saved a staggering £1,500 by having a 'no spend month'.

Matilda Relefors (@brunchingBlondie) shared day-by-day insights into her minimal spend month. In the final review, she shared a clip explaining a string of rules that she stuck by.

These include doing one single food shop for £100, not going out for social events, and no spending on clothing, beauty products or travel. The only time she would break this is if her pet needed something urgent.

Now, of course, not everyone can stick to the same rules – especially those who are required to commute to work.

That said, people are impressed and feel inspired to follow in Matilda's footsteps.

The TikToker went on to outline all of her outgoings from her £2,000 wage (pre-tax) from working in social media. She also disclaimed that her rent was already paid as she is required to pay six months at a time.

"The challenge has proved how long I can actually go without buying anything," Matilda said. "It's caused me to be very mindful about what I spend."





@brunchingblondie NO SPEND CHALLENGE REVIEW including how much money I saved 💰✨ #nospendmonth #nospendchallenge





Her no-spend month was soon inundated with fellow TikTokers in awe of her dedication.

"This is just amazing," one person said. "I would love to try don’t know if I have the discipline tho!"

"I want to try this in the new year to be honest," another said, while a third added: "Very inspiring content the transparency is great too!"

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.