A woman has left TikTok in stitches after describing how she accidentally sent underwear pictures to her personal trainer in a hilarious communication mishap.

Gemma Hill was asked by her new PT to take “before photos” in her underwear so she could track how she progresses.

Giving her tips on how to take the most accurate picture, he told her: “Don't breathe in, no good angles, just be honest.”

Doing as instructed, Hill, a radio presenter at Heart West Midlands, posed for the snaps in her bra and knickers and sent them to her PT.

But she was mortified when he responded telling her that she wasn’t supposed to have sent them on to him at all – and that the pictures were just for her as a comparison later down the line.

Oh dear.

In a TikTok entitled How do I go back, she shared a screengrab of their message exchange:

(TikTok/@radiogemmahill)

His text read: “Hey, sorry Gem, I meant take photos for yourself, not send them to me. So you can check out your progress!”

She replied: “OMG I'm so sorry. What a t***. I thought I was meant to send them to you. How embarrassing. I'm so sorry.”

The PT also appeared to see the funny side and replied: “Lol no I don't ask clients to send me pictures in underwear.”

He added: “I was eating dinner with my girl and she's quizzing me who is this chick.”

You can watch the full video here.

Viewers loved the clip and expressed their sympathy to Hill, with some saying they would have done the same.

“Honest mistake and good man for clarifying,” one said, while another added: “Omg I'm literally dying inside for you.”

Another admitted: 'Don't worry, I probably would have thought the same!”

At least she knows for next time...