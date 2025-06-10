From celery juice to cold plunges, TikTok has a knack for turning the most unexpected habits into headline-grabbing wellness trends. Scroll long enough and you're bound to stumble across some new ritual promising to boost your mood, fix your sleep, or magically sort your life out. But the latest obsession feels a little more… natural.

Enter ocean therapy, a sea-soaked self-care movement that’s been quietly making waves before going full-on viral. Also known as thalassotherapy, it’s sparked a staggering 450 per cent surge in Google searches over the past year.

Calm, blue seas are fast becoming the backdrop of choice on everyone’s FYP, with the hashtag #OceanTherapy now appearing in over 40,000 posts. Whether it’s floating effortlessly in turquoise shallows, taking slow, grounding walks along the shoreline, or simply breathing deeply with toes buried in the sand, creators are embracing the sea as the ultimate sanctuary.













@shakina.a1 the ocean heals… #calm #ocean #oceantherapy #god #fyp #sunset





Videos like @shakina.a1’s golden-hour stroll by the water has racked up almost 10 million views, or @summer.ralph’s sun-dappled clip of gentle waves rolling under a pastel sky (with over 3.5 million views) have struck a chord. Their secret? Simplicity.

These slow, sensory snapshots cut through the digital noise, offering a moment of calm in a world that rarely stops spinning. And for millions of viewers, they’re more than just aesthetically pleasing - they’re proof that getting close to nature, especially the ocean, can bring a surprising sense of balance and clarity.





@summer.ralph Perfect blue water and ocean dips🩵😇 #oceantherapy #travel #bluewater

Promising everything from mental clarity to glowing skin, this trend invites us to swap our screens for sea spray and let the tide do the healing. But what exactly is it?

Ocean therapy isn’t just about taking a dip - it’s about immersing yourself in the full sensory experience of the sea. That might mean swimming or floating in saltwater, strolling barefoot along the shore, breathing in the mineral-rich sea air, or simply sitting quietly and letting the rhythm of the waves work their magic.

These slow, intentional moments by the coast are increasingly being woven into wellness retreats and self-care routines, praised for their calming and restorative effects. Advocates say ocean time can ease anxiety, improve sleep, boost circulation, support the immune system, and lift your overall mood - all without a screen in sight.

Experts at Travel Republic shared five key tips to getting the most out of your next ocean therapy dip.

Check the conditions: Always review tide times and weather forecasts for the safest, calmest experience.

Respect marine life: Give space to sea creatures and avoid stepping on coral or rocky habitats.

Come prepared: Bring layers, a sun hat, mineral sunscreen, and a towel or cover-up.

Be present: Whether floating, walking, or breathing by the sea, let go of distractions and tune into the moment.

Leave no trace: Take your rubbish with you and if you can, pick up any litter you find along the way.

