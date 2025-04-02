Cold plunges activate key function in the body - and it could help you live longer

Whether it's opting to take one cold shower a day or braving a dip in an icy lake, the idea of cold plunges has become commonplace among the wellness community.

Exposing yourself to cold temperatures (supervised, of course) is thought to have a number of benefits, including the easing of sore muscles after a workout, helping you focus, improving sleep quality, and reducing inflammation in your body.

However, while many of us still aren't sold on the idea of purposely making ourselves absolutely freezing, you might want to pay attention, because new scientific research suggests there could be some major long-term benefits to it too.

Researchers at the University of Ottawa have uncovered findings on cellular health and regeneration in response to cold water acclimation, particularly in men.

To complete the study, 10 healthy young men did cold plunges at 14 degrees celsius for one hour across seven days.

Blood samples were then collected to analyze the participants' cellular responses before and after the acclimation, to measure what had changed - and the results were more drastic than researchers could've anticipated.





Cold plunges actually be helping you live longer according to science Unsplash

"Our findings indicate that repeated cold exposure significantly improves autophagic function, a critical cellular protective mechanism," says Professor Glen Kenny, who was leading the study.

"This enhancement allows cells to better manage stress and could have important implications for health and longevity."

Basically, cold water plunges could be helping with cellular repair that contributes to a longer life. We can hear you grabbing your trunks already.

"By the end of the acclimation, we noted a marked improvement in the participants' cellular cold tolerance," explains Kelli King, the study's first author.

"This suggests that cold acclimation may help the body effectively cope with extreme environmental conditions."

The findings add: "Cold exposure might help prevent diseases and potentially even slow down aging at a cellular level. It's like a tune-up for your body's microscopic machinery."

Next time you're thinking about whether to jump in that unheated pool, it might just be buying you a little more time.

