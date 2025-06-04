Nepo babies are taking over the 'holy airball' TikTok trend

By now, you've probably seen the "holy airball" trend on TikTok, but nepo babies have since entered the chat with their famous parents being their "holy airball".

The trend itself is basically where someone posts a video or slideshow where they begin by stating something about themselves, they then follow this up by sharing an incorrect expectation someone has about them, typically to the tune of Jeezy's 'Soul Survivor' featuring Akon.

That's when they shoot this expectation down with a "holy airball" or "holy f***ing airball".

But what is an airball?

This is a term used in basketball, which means when a shot completely misses the basket and the backboard.

Here are some examples of nepo babies taking over the trend.

Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, often posts hilarious viral videos with her famous dad, and so the 25-year-old joined in on the "holy airball" trend, beginning with a photo of herself with the caption "I told him 'my dad is a filmmaker.'"

Next in the slide show was a snap of her dad facing away from the camera with the caption "He said 'oh nice for commercials or something?'"

In the final snap, there was a photo of Scorsese with the "holy f***ing airball" caption.

Ava Phillippe, daughter of actor Reese Witherspoon (if you couldn't already tell from the resemblance) had fun with the trend by saying "I told him my mom's a lawyer," before revealing her "holy airball" with snaps of her mum in her role as Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

Alianna Thiam revealed her "holy freakin airball" is her famous father, none other than Akon who features on the song Jeezy's "Soul Survivor" which everyone is using for the trend - something which Alianna pointed out as she wrote "bro literally made the trend," as she shared a selfie with her music icon dad.

