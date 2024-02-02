Careers advisor shares perfect answer to 'salary expectation' question

During job interviews, the topic of salary expectations always comes up and is often a question many of us are not sure how to answer.

Now career expert, Erin McGoff (@erinmcgoff) has shared her knowledge on how best to navigate this when asked so that you get

In the caption, Erin explained why companies asked candidates this question in interviews - "Companies ask this to see how little you'll go for or if you're out of their price range," she wrote.

While for many, the instinct may be to be passive and say they "don't know" or "don't mind" when it comes to the job salary in order to secure the position but Erin noted how you could be at risk of the company paying you less.

"If you say too low of a number, you risk them lowballing you, and if you say too high a number, you can risk them writing you off as too expensive," she added.

Instead of trying to be a people pleaser, according to Erin, the best response is: "Thank you so much for bringing that up. I would love to know the approved salary range for the position."

But what if the employer replies by informing you that there isn't a "set range," or that it is dependent on you?

Well, Erin also provided what to reply with in case this scenario occurs - "Got it. Well, my salary range is flexible but I'd like to learn more about the specifics of the role before giving out a solid number."

The TikToker also emphasised how vital having a salary range is instead of a specific figure and has a further suggestion to inform whoever is interviewing you -"I'm flexible on salary depending on other elements of the compensation package."

Erin further provided some do's and don'ts in the video caption

Here are the things to avoid:

Saying one number

Telling them what you currently make

Saying you 'hope' or 'wish' for

Being unprepared

Saying you'll take whatever

Here are the best things to do.

Avoid putting out a number first

Ask for their approved range or 'salary band'

Say you're flexible

Her final pearls of career wisdom were to "Keep it open, polite & professional."

