There's white noise, and brown noise, but now pink noise has also been a popular TikTok music trend.

With over 29.5 millions views on the platform, pink noise helps to calm and motivate listeners.

While white noise contains all frequencies with equal distribution, the likes of brown noise and put more energy into the lower frequencies, with a bassier sound being produced as a result, according to BBC Science Focus.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“From white noise to brown noise, there are many different sounds that help to calm the mind. However, although pink noise and white noise are similar, pink noise has reduced higher frequencies making it a lot more soothing and calming," Adam Butler, workplace solutions expert and CEO at Officeology explained.

Pink noise can mimic nature sounds such as ocean waves or rain which can help distract people from other noises when trying to go to sleep by drowning them out.

Butler went on to detail why pink noise is beneficial for employees:

"For employees, listening to pink noise can help keep them focused on tasks and, ultimately, increase productivity levels," he said.

"Sometimes, work can be overwhelming, especially if you have multiple tasks to complete in the day, and this can lead to productivity levels dropping, due to workers panicking over workload rather than being able to focus on getting the tasks complete.

@playpositiveaffirmations Double tap ‘♥️’ save this video and comment how this sound makes you feel ✨ #soundfrequencies #soundhealing #pinknoise #fyp

"Therefore, listening to pink noise can help keep your mind focused and avoid you becoming distracted from other thoughts.

He also noted how pink noise can help to enhance our creativity.

"It’s also been recognised that the ambient sounds of pink noise are great for initiating creativity, making it an ideal sound choice for those working in fields where creativity is key," Butler added.

Choosing to listening to pink noise in the afternoon time as part of a routine is also a great way to stay motivated, according to the workplace solutions expert.

"Finally, it can be a struggle to stay motivated after lunchtime. It’s close to the end of the day and, if you’ve just enjoyed a big lunch, you can start to feel lethargic and ready for home! That’s why I believe listening to focus music at this time of day is best for performance and productivity.

"Getting into a routine in the afternoon of putting on your headphones and listening to pink noise means your brain can then begin to focus on the sounds, which can distract you from feeling demotivated, helping you power through to the end of the day.

He added: "This not only ensures tasks are completed, but it helps employees feel a sense of accomplishment knowing they have had a productive afternoon, which positively impacts wellbeing.“

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.