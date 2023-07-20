Who is Pinkydoll and how much does she earn on TikTok Live?

A bizarre new trend has taken over TikTok, and it involves people repeating actions and phrases over and over again. Welcome: NPC streaming.

What once felt like a Gen-Z dance app during lockdown has since evolved into a worldwide phenomenon with over a billion monthly users. TikTok has birthed a catalogue of hacks from food to home interior and fashion – and downright strange trends that snowball into the next big thing.

One user in particular, Fedha Sinon @pinkydollreal, has been racking it up on TikTok Live with her NPC streaming.

For the blissfully unaware, an 'NPC' stands for a non-playable character. While the term derives from video games, TikTokers have reinvented it to describe people in society who have no critical thought or reasoning skills.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The TikTok user, believed to be a 19-year-old from Montreal has made a name for herself on the platform for repeating words like, "yes, yes, yes" and "slay" while also receiving payments, or "Gifts" from users watching in real-time. One clip shows her licking the air and saying "ice cream so good" while using a straightener to pop single kernels of popcorn.

But, can you really make money from this? ...Apparently so.

With over half a million followers on TikTok, Pinkydoll racks up Gifts during her streams which can be converted to real money. While there is no official confirmation on her online earnings, people have speculated it could be anywhere from $1-5K per stream.

However, in an interview with the New York Times, the star claims to make "$7,000 per day" to be exact.

Not bad for a day's work.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.