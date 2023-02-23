A pizza delivery has become an internet sensation after a viral clip showed him delivering not only pizza but piping hot relationship tea.

The incident unfolded when TikToker Deanna Warren ordered a pizza which was accidentally delivered to her old address, which also happens to be her ex-boyfriend’s house.

In a clip shared on Warren’s TikTok, doorbell footage showed the delivery driver named Dave telling her that he had just been to her ex-boyfriend’s house with the pizza.

Dave explained that the ex said he hadn’t ordered pizza and so the new girlfriend asked for the name on the order, which he said was Deanna.

Continuing the story, Dave revealed the new girlfriend said: “That’s his ex-girlfriend. Oh my God, is that because she saw you today?’”

At that point in the clip, Deanna’s friends inside the house could be heard exclaiming “what” in unison, and Dave began to crack up laughing, saying: “The drama continues.”

The joyful clip has been viewed more than 13.6 million times and Dave has been called the “cutest pizza delivery guy” for his hilarious involvement in the gossip.

@deannanicole96 When your pizza mistakenly gets delivered to your ex’s house. I will never recover 💀





One TikToker commented: “The pizza delivery guy HAS THE TEA!!!”

Another said: “I LOVE HOW HES SO INVESTED TOO ITS SO WHOLESOME.”

Someone else wrote: “Honestly cutest pizza delivery guy I have seen & best personality! You have to find him!”

In a series of follow-up clips, Warren shared footage of her friend’s reactions from inside the house and also sadly revealed that she has been in touch with Dave and found out it was his last day on the job because he has a muscular disease.





@deannanicole96 Replying to @xochitlstiktokaccount #greenscreen https://gofund.me/8b45ac12





Warren said she has set up a GoFundMe for Dave to help raise awareness of muscular dystrophy.

“Oh man. What a turn of events. It’s crazy cause I wondered why it was his last day. You guys were definitely meant to meet,” someone commented.

