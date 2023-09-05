Woman captures one of most venomous creatures on Earth then touches it

We feel like we shouldn’t need to say this, but if you ever come across one of the most venomous creatures on the planet the last thing you should do is pet it.

That’s exactly what one TikTokker seems to have done after filming themselves playing with the deadly Portuguese Man O' War.

The animal has a deserved reputation as one of the most toxic creatures on Earth, with paralyzing venom found in its long tentacles.

But the account "daily aquatic lovelies" has posted grabs from one video which shows someone tickling the dangerous animal.

The footage that remains shows the creature had been scooped up into a plastic cup before the person touches the very top of the animal – thankfully avoiding the tentacles.

The animal is rarely deadly to humans, but contact with its venom is incredibly painful and can cause pains in the chest and breathing problems.

The animal’s venom still certainly packs a punch, and they can still sting people and animals weeks after they’ve died and washed up on beaches.

While you’d think the creature would be a jellyfish, given its appearance, the Portuguese Man O' War are actually classed as siphonophores.

If you thought petting one of the dangerous creatures was unwise, one influencer went viral a few years ago after licking one.

