How to do the pregnant AI generator on TikTok?

Whether you want to find out what your red flags are, try on a wedding dress, or even see you want to see what your future baby looks like - TikTok has a filter for just about everything.

And the latest one to go viral on the social media platform is the 'Pregnant AI filter' that imagines what a person looks like when they are expecting.

As part of the trend, people are showing a photo of themselves normally and the images of what the AI results as a baby bump has appeared as the person using the filter can be seen caressing the bump for the shot.

It appears the AI has seamlessly adds people's faces onto a heavily pregnant model, making it look realistic.





@ghost.530 Fathers missing :/ #CapCut #aifilter #pregnancyfilter #pregnancyeffect #pregnant #pregancytiktok #pregnancy #fypシ #goviral #relationship #marriage #trending #trend

Viewers are even being fooled by the filter, as some believed the people using it were actually pregnant.

One person said: "I did not know it's a filter until I looked at the comments."

"Looks to dam real," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I didn't know this was a filter."

"Really realistic," a fourth person commented.

Here's how to try out the 'Pregnant AI filter' on TikTok:

Download and open the Remini app. Select AI Photos located at the bottom of the screen. Pick eight photos from your camera roll you want to use this filter on and choose your gender to set up your AI profile. In the 'Top Picks’ section choose the pregnant filter. Press ‘Use this model image.’ You'll then be asked to pay for a 'Lite' or 'Pro' version of the app - there is a free trial available for 3 days on the app - select Not sure yet?' to enable the free trial that can be disabled at any time (you'll be charged if it hasn't been cancelled within the 3 day trial period) Wait for the photo to generate - this takes a few minutes. Save the image of your pregnant self to your camera roll.

