Man proposes to his partner immediately after she had used a plane toilet

One man took the term "love is in the air" quite literally after he popped the question to his partner mid-flight just as she came out of the toilet.

In the viral TikTok clip posted by @mzzgina13, all of the passengers on the flight appear to be involved with the grand gesture as they excitedly waited for the woman to leave the bathroom.

Many of them had their camera phones at the ready to record the entire thing.

After waiting for around 30 seconds, the woman then came out of the toilet and was surprised to see her partner on one knee holding a ring as she had her hand over her mouth.

While the camera then panned to the passengers who got involved with the proposal by holding up paper signs that read: "Will you marry me?"

It was good news as the woman said yes and can be seen getting emotional as her partner placed the engagement ring on her finger and the two then embraced as passengers gave the couple a round of applause.

Though it is unclear as to where the couple and the passengers on flight were headed to.





Since posting the clip, it has received over 2m views on TikTok and led to several comments from viewers sharing their thoughts on this proposal with some loving how the passengers were a part of it, while others noted they wouldn't have liked the proposal to take place just after leaving the bathroom.

One person said: "Am I the only one that thought 2 people were gonna come out the bathroom lol."

"It’s the entire flight’s participation that touched me," another person wrote.

A third added: "Now everyone gotta come to the wedding."

"Now if she said no that ride back would’ve been stressful," a fourth person commented.

"Imagine taking a big dump and then coming out to the whole plane waiting on you I can’t even, similarly someone else echoed: "Maybe wait until I'm away from the bathroom."

