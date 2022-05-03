Adorable moment couple gets engaged on Met Gala red carpet

New York City commissioner Laurie Cumbo had a huge surprise she got engaged on the Met Gala red carpet during the event.

Her now-fiancé is New York State Assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa, and she said she had no idea he was going to pop the question on the Met steps.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight she admitted: "We’ve been talking about it. We’ve been through so much and this is such an honour and this is such a blessing."

