American man discovers heartwarming British pub habit in viral TikTok

An American man has gone viral for his heart-warming response to learning about a British pub habit.

For better or worse, pubs play a huge part in British culture and one TikToker’s experience of visiting some while in the UK and noticing a universal “kind gesture” has left some feeling patriotic.

David Escobedo went viral after a sweet TikTok detailing the communal pub behaviour where people open up a packet of crisps for everyone at the table to share.

In the clip, he explained: “When I’ve been to pubs, it’s pretty common for everyone to grab a drink and sit around a table.

“And, if they’re a little munchy, they get a bag of crisps and they tear open to crisps like a little plate and they invite everyone to have crisps.”

Escobedo praised the “community action” of opening up a packet of crisps for all to share, despite there being “not very many” of them in a bag.

He said: “To me, it's a really kind gesture, because it’s like, ‘I don’t have a lot. I am munchy, but I’m going to share what I have with everyone here’.”





His sweet reaction to the commonplace pub habit has warmed the hearts of many viewers after being shared across social media.

One TikToker commented: “As a Brit, it's these little things that we do but don't notice that I love!!”

Another argued: “The baller move is to get a selection of crisps AND nuts. You open up 2/3 bags as the plate and lay all the flavours out as a variety platter.”

Someone else said: “First time I’ve felt proud of my country since the 2012 Olympics.”



“A flag and a crown mean nothing to me, this is the stuff I feel patriotic about,” another wrote.

One person also suggested: “Instant honorary dual citizenship must be awarded to this absolute king amongst men.”

