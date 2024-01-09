What is 'rat snacking'? The latest TikTok food trend explained

'Girl dinner' was the biggest TikTok food trend last year, and the latest one to appear on the platform is "rat snacking."

No, the trend doesn't involve any actual rats, but rather it refers to the small (albeit random) guilty pleasure snacks which can sometimes include some unusual combinations.

A popular snack in 2023 which could fall into the rat snack category is the pickle cheese wrap (aka the pickle in a blanket), where a pickle wrapped in fried cheese began trending thanks to the viral video from @curmurr.

Since then she has taken requests for other ingredient suggestions to add such as salami and different seasonings.

Meanwhile, TikToker Abbey Sharp (@abbeyskitchen) revealed one of her "most unhinged snacks," which is Kraft singles processed cheese slices, microwaved apple topped with cinnamon, brown sugar and pecans on top of toasted bread.

Sharp gave insight into why we're seeing more people post about their rat snacks - and she thinks the reasons are to do with finances and relatability.

“[With] the rise in grocery costs, people are trying to find any way that they can save money and for a lot of people, this means digging deep into the pantry, freezer, or fridge to pull together any little bits and pieces that may not traditionally go together,” Sharp told Bustle.

@abbeyskitchen When your InstaCart shopper throws in an unexpected pack of processed cheese, you turn it into a budget friendly “rat snack” with whatever else you have in the fridge. 🧀 😮😮😮😮😮😮 #ratsnack #unhinged #snackideas #budgetfriendly #budgetmeals #budgetsnack #frugal #applepie #cheesetoast

“Now, people aren't interested in hyper-stylized content, they want what's genuine, they want relatability.

She continued: "These rat snacks are becoming more popular because people often don't see themselves making the smoothie bowls that they see on Instagram, but they can pull together a piece of cheese and a pickle with a pinch, because they have it on hand too, you know?”

Another example includes the "strange" mix of plain crisps and chocolate shared by @eatkyoot - who is clearly a fan of combining the savoury with the sweet.



Rat snacking was also referenced in Waitrose’s annual food and drink report and it noted the trend is particularly popular with Gen Z - hence why it's appearing on TikTok.

"Those aged 18-24 are the group who snack the most frequently and social media is awash with people showing plates of artfully arranged snacks, kicking off one of this year’s most weirdest-sounding trends for #ratsnacks – the unashamed joy of eating unusual snack combos (that only you enjoy!) often made from raiding the kitchen cupboards," the report read.

So no doubt rat snacking will continue to appear on our feeds this year.

