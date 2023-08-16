Viral star Rodger Cleye has deleted his TikTok account after being accused of “weird behaviour" by 19-year-old Olivia McCraw who duetted with him.

McCraw posted a video describing the unwanted advances she experienced after filming a video with Cleye.

Cleye, who amassed more than three million followers on the platform, is known for videos where he plays user’s song requests.

In a clip posted on August 14, McCraw claimed that the 58-year-old acted inappropriately towards her.

She then alleged that he kissed her when in his hotel room, and she only kissed him back because she was scared about what would happen if she didn’t.

"At the time, since I was alone and I felt obligated," she said.

@oliviakaelyn It took me a bit.. but with some messages grom him that were offensive, i decided to reveal my truth. I am Olivia McCraw and this is my story. Please know it is not ok for these things to happen. I have many reciepts and videos and am willing to share. I will not utilize slander. I will not hurt someone else. But i will not let someones “career” affect me from telling a TRUTH. I love you guys thanks for the support. #foryou #fyp #rodgercleye #rodgercleyeedit #music #hurt #rodgercleye





"I did so back because no one else was in there and who knows what could have happened."

She also allegedly called her a “predator” and a “manipulative little girl”.

McCraw went on to claim that he then began sending an excessive number of messages, claiming that she would wake up to 45 messages from him and videos of himself singing in the bath.





“I’m Olivia McCraw and I’m telling my truth, and I hope you hear it,” she said.

Since the video was posted, Cleye appears to have deleted his TikTok account.

indy100 has reached out to Cleye for comment.

