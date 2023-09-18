What is the female equivalent of the Roman Empire TikTok trend?

If you've been on TikTok recently, then you'll know all about the trend where women are discovering the men in their lives think about the Roman Empire all the time.

Upon discovering just how much this historical period occupied the minds of men, women have been discussing what the equivalent random subject would be that takes up their brains on a regular basis.

"What is the female version of the Roman Empire?" TikToker Emmy (@sophisticatedspreads) asked in a viral video where women have been stitched their thoughts.

Here is a rundown of some of the most mentioned answers to this debate.

When it comes to moments, events and people in history, some of the answers women gave included the six wives of Henry VIII, the Titanic, Princess Diana, the Romanovs, Greek Mythology, the Salem Witch Trials, and the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire.





























@jadertheblader #stitch with @emmy all my ladies know #triangleshirtwaistfactoryfire #slc













Some of the topics that were mentioned included popular moments in TV or film.

One example is Mr Darcy's (Matthew Macfadyen) hand flex after he held Elizabeth's (Keira Knightley) hand in Pride & Prejudice (2005).





@jenniferclementson02 #stitch with @emmy think about it on the daily tbh #ifyouknowyouknow#fyp#foryou#romanempire#prideandprejudice#mrdarcy lmao the nap lines on my leg





While the scene in Fleabag where The Priest (Andrew Scott) asks Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) what does does for a living is always on people's minds, with it receiving 542,000 views.





@mxrveloustime #stitch with @emmy there’s never a day I don’t think about this #fleabag #hotpriest #phoebewallerbridge #andrewscott #fyp #romanempire #xyz





Tom Holland's performance of Rihanna's hit song Umbrella where he dressed up as the singer and showed off his dance moves on Lip Sync Battle with Zendaya proved to be unforgettable for many as the TikTok received 5.8m views.





@livkelly27 the girls that get it get it #fyp #tomholland #lipsyncbattle #romanempire





There were some darker subject matters too that reflected the female experience.



Being kidnapped or murdered is what @therealmom9110 said as an answer which went viral with 3m views.





While @wy.hippie.lpc also noted how murder - whether fear of it happening to yourself or how other people were murdered - in a clip that has over 2.4m views.













