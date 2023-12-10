Woman sparks debate after wearing wedding dress to her sister's big day

A woman has caused a whole lot of controversy after she revealed that she wore her wedding dress to her sister's wedding.

It goes without saying that if you're not the bride you shouldn't wear a wedding dress, or anything white for that matter.

But this sister of the Bride clearly had a different plan.

TikTok user @ana__stasiaaaa shared to her followers that she was wearing her wedding dress with a black bow on the back to the event.

"This is my outfit of the night, I'm at my sister's wedding. She is upstairs at cocktail hour but my friend Madeline and I are just freshening up. So, I'm actually wearing my wedding dress. You guys can kind of see the bottom, and then, there is a bow in the back. That's it", she told viewers.

The caption of the video read "a dress so nice I wore it twice." As of writing, the video has over 5 million views.

"All I can hear is David Rose, 'you're wearing a wedding dress to my wedding!'" One viewer wrote, in reference to the tv show Schitt's Creek, where David's sister Alexa accidentally buys a wedding dress to wear to his wedding.

"You don't wear a wedding dress to someone else's wedding event," another comment read, to which Anastasia replied, "I did!"

However, one comment that called Anastasia "rude" and "disrespectful" led to Anastasia revealing that he sister asked her to wear her dress. A piece of context that would have been helpful in the original video.

But even this didn't seem to please some.

"Even if she is okay with it, why do you want to wear a wedding dress to you sister's wedding? Like what was the reason?" A still-confused viewer asked.

In another TikTok, Anastasia shared that the theme was black and white and that she "only got mistaken for the bride like five times."

At the end of the day, all that matters was that the bride was happy!

