Michael Fabricant's cringe appearance on First Dates resurfaces

Michael Fabricant's appearance on First Dates has resurfaced - and it's as cringe as everyone remembers it being the first time.

The politician appeared on the Stand Up to Cancer special of the romance show in 2017, where he went on a date with a lady called Jan.

"Get rid of the wig," she pleaded in a hilariously awkward moment. "You don't need it."

Unfortunately for her, Fabricant didn't take it well, branding her "aggressive and unpleasant."

They didn't see each other again.

