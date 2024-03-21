People mourn the loss of their dogs in heartbreaking TikTok trend

People always love to share their pets on social media but a heartbreaking new trend sees pet owners get emotional at the companions they have lost.

As part of the viral TikTok trend, the videos often use the song 'Someday I’ll Get It' by Alek Olsen. It sets the sad tone as it is a breakup song which has been on the app since 2022 but this latest trend has boosted the tune's popularity.

In the clips, people share some adorable snaps of their dog which include some of the last memories and photos just before they tragically passed away.

“I think of you all of the time/ Now that you’re gone,” Olsen sings. “I’ve been doin’ all kinds of drugs/ To get you out of my mind.”

"Cause I noticed you don’t like me no more/ And it breaks my heart/ So I’ll just drift away/ And disappear for a while.”

Prepare you box of tissues as here are some examples from the trend:

TikToker @lexx.rene was tearful as she looked at the bowl of food her dog didn't get to finish.

@lexx.rene I want my dog back.

While Millie (@ksam325) had 34m people in their feels after sharing her story of how she adopted an old dog named Rooster who has sadly since passed away but showed some of his happier times.

TikToker @mackenzie.seton shared the moment she gave her old dog chocolate "because no dog should go to Heaven not knowing how chocolate tastes".

@mackenzie.seton I miss my best friend❤️





In a cute compilation, TikToker @emmwee shared some videos of her dog that has since passed and wrote in the caption: "Sorry the song made me think of her and now I'm sobbing I miss her everyday."





@emmwee Sorry the song made me think of her and now im sobbing i miss her everyday





Meanwhile, people in the comments and on other social media platforms have been sharing how this trend has been making them cry.

One person said: "I knew what would happen, still watched, still cried."

"This new dog trend on TikTok never fails to make me cry," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "That new dog TikTok trend has me crying my eyes OUTTTT."

"Sad dog vids hit so bad :(" a fourth person commented.

The RCPA has guidance on how to deal with the grief of losing a pet, like the people in this trend have experienced.

"Grieving a pet can be similar to mourning the loss of a family member. Some owners experience feelings of deep loneliness and isolation. Please don't worry or feel ashamed - these emotions are perfectly normal," the organisation said.

As well as talking to friends and family "to share cherished memories you have with your pet," the RSPCA recommends services that can help such as The Blue Cross which offers a pet bereavement service, providing free, confidential support to anyone affected by losing a pet.

