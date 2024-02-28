Woman shares how her Stanley cup saved her from being shot

A woman has shared how her Stanley cup remarkably saved her life after bullets flew into her property.

TikToker Rachel (@xo_ray) had been in her bedroom when a shootout suddenly occurred outside her home and resulted in bullets coming through the walls in what she described as "one of the scariest day[s] of my life".

Luckily, Rachel was able to take cover and was unharmed from the gunfire, but her wall and some of her belongings such as her perfume bottles were damaged.

Despite her trusty Stanley cup being hit by a bullet, the huge tumbler appeared to have just a small amount of damage and remained relatively intact.

What's more Rachel has said the huge stainless steel cup saved her life as in the TikTok she wrote: "pov: my stanley cup saves my life when there's a sho*t out in front of my house."





@xo._ray one of the scariest day of my life 🥺#stanleycup

The TikTok video has since been viewed 3.1m views, 446,000 likes and thousands of people in the comments couldn't quite believe the strength of the Stanley cup

One person said: "Keep checking your email you might get a lifetime stock of Stanley's."

"First a car fire, now a shootout. Oh my," another person wrote, referring to another viral video where a Stanley Cup remained intact in the middle of a car fire.

Someone else added: "I’m convinced Stanley’s are immortal."

"Stanley really out here saving lives…" a fourth person commented.

Some people didn't believe Rachel's story and so in a follow-up video, the TikToker decided to respond with photos of her damaged belongings and a clip of police officers investigating inside of her house.

@xo._ray Replying to @`✦ˑ ִֶ 𓂃⊹✩₊˚.⋆☾⋆⁺₊✧ #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

The on-screen text read: "Hope this [is] believable enough pookie."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.