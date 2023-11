Stanley pledges huge surprise to woman whose viral cup survived car burning out

Stanley have earned themselves some serious brownie points over on TikTok, after offering to buy a new car for one of their fans.

Danielle (@danimarielettering), had posted a video of her burnt out vehicle, with everything inside completely wrecked except for one thing - her viral Stanley cup.

Miraculously, the cup had done its job so well, it still had ice inside despite being in a fire.

While Stanley could've just given her some freebies, the brand is replacing the car, and getting Danielle well-stocked with spare cups - because you can never have too many.