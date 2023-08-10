Student pays off all his debt by selling a Taylor Swift concert ticket

A student has paid off his debt by selling Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets for $14,000.

Isaac Jarman posted a TikTok thanking the person who bought his tickets, which were in the fourth row, saying they "literally paid for my college tuition".

"I hope you enjoy the show so much," he said.

“I wish I could be there but also 14k is pretty nice too."

While some people were happy for him, Jarman got comments from people saying he was shafting the person he sold the ticket to.

So, in a follow-up video, Jarman defended himself.

He said: “But I feel like if you had tickets and somebody offered you a stack of $14,000 to not go. Like you wouldn’t go."

He added that he hopes the guy who bought them "has the best time" and that he hopes one day he will also see Taylor Swift in concert.





It comes amid widespread anticipation for the start of the tour, with tickets going for huge amounts.

