How to take TikTok's viral '12 questions' relationship quiz

Couples have been connecting with some deep questions all thanks to a new TikTok dating trend.

The viral '12 questions' involves someone asking their significant other some serious questions such as naming the different things they love about their partner, how their partner is different from previous relationships, hopes for the future and much more.

These kinds of questions are asked to see just how much your boyfriend or girlfriend knows you.

Here are the following 12 questions from the trend to ask your significant other:

If someone asks you what I am to you, what do you say? What are the three things you love about me? What makes me different from others you have dated/ talked to in the past? What do you dislike about me? What is your favourite thing about me? What was your first impression of me? What are three things I say a lot? What is one thing you hope for our future? If we were together right now, what would we be doing? What would you be doing right now if we never met? How was your life before we got together? Will I forever hold a special place in your heart?









@xoxomarkayla Perfect answers, I love him sm 🫶🏼 #greenscreen #12questions #bf #myboy #fypシ

Often, the videos from this trend show the question being asked via text messages along with the responses and people have been commenting on how their partners have reacted when putting these questions to them

One person said: "Asking mine these and his response was 'wanna raise kids and have a big house and a big yard' I wanna marry him."

"I DID IT WITH MINE AND ITS SO CUTEE HES SO SWEET," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Omfg I told him to do this and he said the sweetest things ever."

Meanwhile, this trend isn't just for current relationships as some have been asking these questions to their ex-partners to get better insight into their thoughts.

While some would avoid speaking to their ex in this way (given the awkwardness perhaps), others who remain pally with their previous partner may want to give this a go.

