Bride divides TikTok for workout routine on the morning of her wedding

A bride has divided people after sharing a video of her working out on her wedding day.

Posting on TikTok, Kennedy Olson Hart shared a short clip of a group of women engaged in a fitness class, doing jumping jacks and air punches. Text overlaying the video read "POV: [point of view] it's your wedding day."

She wore white while the others wore black and her caption read: "I highly recommend!!"

@kennedyolson I highly recommend!!

The video soon went viral accruing 4.5 million views and some people thought it was a bizarre thing to do before getting hitched.

One wrote: "This is my HELL."

Another said: "Yeah don't put me down for cardio."

"Absolutely not we are drinking at 7am," a third wrote.

But others thought it wasn't the worst thing to do on a wedding morning.

"I would love to do a morning yoga or something to get the nerves out, this is actually so smart," one said.

Another commented: "This is amazing."

And a third wrote: "It's YOUR wedding day and you're thriving!"

As for what the bride made of it, she told Insider she teaches a fitness class at a local gym once a week and decided to teach her regular Saturday slot the morning before her afternoon wedding ceremony.

She added that she felt wearing all white was "fitting for the day," and that the group taking part in the routine included her fitness class regulars as well as members of her bridal party who wanted to tag along for the day.

