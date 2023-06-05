What is TikTok's great ‘chicken war’ all about?

From the random to the obscure, there is always new trend that's taking over TikTok and this particular one involves chickens.

This "chicken war" craze sees owners jokingly flex the fighting abilities of their prized birds.

And don't worry, there's no actual blood sport involved – just fighting talk from the humans.

It all started when TikToker Dylan Bezjack (@dylan_bezjack) filmed himself walking with a flock of chickens closely following behind him, to which he quipped that he and the chickens were on their way to “kick some a**.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video went viral with 1.4 million views, and clearly caught the attention of other chicken owners who decided to show Dylan what he and his flock would be up against – inadvertently kicking off the "Chicken Wars 2023" trend.

Here are some of the best video responses:

@fechinfresheggs Peggy and the girls will win this war! 🥷🐔💪 #chickenwar #chickenwars #chickenwar2023 #fyp #foryou #chickensoftiktok #chickengang #chickens @Yourmomspoolboy @jolly_good_ginger @theanxioushomesteader @Hill billy of Alberta @TstarRRMC @hiddencreekfarmnj @TwoGuysandSomeLand @only_hens @Chicken brother @Jake Hoffman @Barstool Sports









@theanxioushomesteader You’ve got no chance. Our DM’s are open for challenges. #chickenwars #chickenwars2023 #chickens #comeatme #homestead #war













@brian_adams313 My flock is spoiled AF 😜 They wouldn’t cooperate 🤘 please go to the creators tagged and show their original some love #chickenwar2023 #chickentok #chickensoftiktok #chickens

People have been loving the chicken content as a result of Dylan's original video and shared this in the comments section of his video.

One person wrote: "Dude started a whole new chicken war!!!! I love all the duets! I’m here for it!"

"You’ve set off the Great Chicken Wars of 2023 and my FYP and I LOVE it!" another person said.

Someone else added: "All the stitches to this are my new Tik Tok obsession!"

"You sir, started a terrific trend! thank you!" a fourth person commented.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.