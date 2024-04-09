TikToker reveals the one simple compliment men should never give women

A TikToker has gone viral after she revealed the one compliment she gets from men that annoys her.

Tallulah Rose (@tallulah.roseb) posted a video where she admitted she "doesn't understand men" and goes on to explain by recounting a recent encounter.

"I actually just like don't understand men and how their brain works sometimes because today I was just minding my own business when this guy comes up to me and is like ‘you are so elegant, you are such a natural beauty,'" she said.

"Um, yeah... I think that a woman can take one look at me and be like that's fake, Tallulah said.

She then revealed that her "jawline costs $10,000 and my lips are clearly f***ing done," while hair can set you back $2,000, my lashes are $200 every two weeks.

"I don't understand and this is how much i can raise my eyebrows and for some reason, I get it all the time."

Tallulah joked: "You have enough makeup on to season a f***ing wok and men are like, 'they don't make them like you do these days -yes they do with a needle and a f**king scalpel





Since sharing her opinion on this topic matter, the video has received more than 12m views, 1.9m likes and comments from women who have also experienced this from the men in their daily lives.

One person said: "My husband was like 'please never get Botox' If I could raise my eyebrows at him I would have."

"I’ve had men come up to me unannounced and tell me I should wear less blush. I don’t wear blush. I have rosacea. They don’t know what makeup or natural looks like," another person wrote.

Some else added: "They just mean you don't wear brightly colored eye shadow. I've learned that's the only thing they can clock."

"Men don’t like natural beauty, they like beauty that LOOKS natural and they literally don’t understand," a fourth person commented.

Tallulah also echoed this last point, speaking to newsau.com: “Men genuinely can’t tell the difference between a natural woman and a woman that has had cosmetic surgery."

“Most celebrities have had work done and the women in porn, and most men just assume that’s what women look like nowadays," and noted men who say they like natural women but will "clueless[ly]" name someone who has "clearly had work done".

