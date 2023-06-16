Couple told to cancel their wedding after admitting they 'track' each other's location

A popular TikTok couple has shared their "controversial" hot takes about their relationship, including the man taking charge of finances and tracking each other's location.

The viral clip that's racked up 1.4 million views has left fellow TikTokers praying it's satire.

Rachel Fiona and her fiancé Ryley Wilson (@drachel) kickstarted their video by saying they track each other's location. Why? Well, according to Ryley, "Well, 'cause I'm possessive, and she's a baddie. Can't have any other guys hitting that."

The pair then move on to hot take number two: Money. Ryley makes all of the "major financial decisions."

They then shared how they don't have friends of the opposite gender. "Again, she's a baddie," Ryley said, once again reiterating that he's "possessive."

Rachel then said any household chores including cleaning and laundry are her responsibilities. Meanwhile, taking out the rubbish and "fixing things" are his jobs.

It didn't take long for people to flood the comments, with some urging the pair to "not go through with the wedding".

"Oh here are the red flags," one person wrote, while another added: "The fact he’s repeatedly admitting he’s possessive and controlling. Girl I’m so sorry for your future trauma and you're dating down."





The pair later followed up with a second clip in response to people calling their decisions "red flags".

"Every relationship is so different & this is just what works for us," the couple wrote as the caption.

"We really do, do all of these things," Rachel told viewers, adding that the reasons were, in fact, satire.

They said how they share locations for "safety reasons," and so Ryley can "surprise her when she's on the way home."

Rachel and Ryley said they openly discuss finances, but he ultimately gets the "final say."





When it comes to friends of the opposite sex, they said they just "don't go out of the way" to make new ones.

Lastly, Rachel said she doesn't do the chores just because "she's a woman," with Ryley saying she likes to do things a certain way which is "fine with me."

Still, people weren't overly sold. "I love how this made it worse lol," one penned.

