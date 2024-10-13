Six TikTok dating trends that could be ruining your love life according to relationship expert

From the invisible string theory to masterdating and the ultimate boyfriend test, TikTok has birthed a string of dating trends over the years.

But now, one dating expert has suggested they could be having a knock-on effect on our relationships. While such trends can bring awareness to relationship dynamics, they may also lead to oversimplification or misplaced priorities.

"Dating trends can highlight aspects of our behaviour, but they shouldn't define or dictate the way we navigate relationships. It’s crucial to listen to our instincts, not social media fads," Jesper Jensen, a relationship expert from ExpertsEnAmour said.

Here are six of the biggest TikTok trends taking over relationships far and wide:

The Orange Peel Theory

The "Orange Peel Theory" has users asking their partners to bring them an orange to see if they peel it. While this is framed as a test of love and thoughtfulness, the truth is that love languages are much more complex.

"While it’s valuable to understand how your partner expresses affection, such tests are too simplistic. Relationships aren't defined by acts like peeling fruit but by deeper connections, trust, and emotional engagement," explains Jesper Jensen.









The Ultimate Boyfriend Test

Another popular trend, the "Ultimate Boyfriend Test," promises to assess how attentive a boyfriend is based on a series of questions.

However, Jenson suggests this trend oversimplifies relationships by relying on stereotypes.

"These quizzes may be fun but don't offer meaningful insights into a relationship's depth. True understanding comes from communication and emotional intimacy, not passing a social media quiz," warns Jensen.





Testing in Relationships

TikTok has also sparked a trend of testing your partner, whether through theoretical situations or actual tests like the ones mentioned.

Jensen cautions, "Testing a partner based on arbitrary standards can create unnecessary tension. Instead, focus on the natural development of trust and mutual understanding in the relationship."





The Invisible String Theory

This trend revolves around the idea that couples are connected by fate, potentially crossing paths before meeting.

While romantic, Jensen suggests caution: "Believing in destiny may make us overlook serious issues in relationships. It's important to remain practical and not let whimsical ideas cloud our judgement about red flags."





@hannahnrath invisible string theory for our whole lives (‘: #engaged #highschoolsweethearts #invisiblestring #2024bride #wedding









Dating Wrapped

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, "Dating Wrapped" involves documenting your love life for public reflection.

Jensen points out that while reflecting on relationships can be useful, oversharing can lead to decisions being based on public approval rather than personal fulfilment.

"Our relationship choices should be guided by our own needs and happiness, not how they appear to others," says Jensen.





Masterdating

Masterdating, or going on dates alone, has grown in popularity as a self-care trend.

"Taking time to enjoy your own company is beneficial for some, but it’s not for everyone. The key is knowing whether this suits your personality, whether you are more introverted or extroverted," advises Jensen.

