It's the thought that counts, they say – and while we completely agree, there's always one aunt who tends to miss the mark (enter: self-help books and weight loss supplements).

Gone are the days of destroying the family Argos catalogue with vicious circles scrawled around our Christmas wishes. It's all about TikTok now – which has pretty much taken over everything.

It's become the go-to destination for trend-setting, no-BS reviews, home hacks, and food inspiration. You name it, the platform's got it.

It has also become the modern-day search tool among younger users and clueless parents when searching for the perfect gift, which Jamie Love, CEO of Monumental Marketing, believes to be inevitable. He described it as the perfect platform that replicates a "real-life experience with online shopping, reviews, video content" with some cleverly managed by marketing people.

"TikTok filled the gap that we could never fill on websites... it's humans," he said. "With TikTok you don't have to imagine what that dress would look like on you because there are tens of videos of people like you wearing it, reviewing it and rating it."

Fashion and beauty have arguably been two of the favoured categories throughout the year, but as Jamie noted "sometimes it can be for the most boring products, like toilet paper."

"People buy from people," he continued, citing a recent Stackla study that revealed 79 per cent of consumers are impacted by content generated by other users.

With shopping centres rammed in the run-up to Christmas and people leaving gifts until the last minute and wasting money for the sake of 'not showing up empty-handed', we have searched TikTok high and low for the most popular products of 2023 that will help you regain your 'cool aunt' status after last year's awkward encounter.





The homebody

Stanley Cup

If we're completely honest, a stainless steel cup wasn't on our 2023 bingo cards for becoming the next big internet star – but here we are.

Not only has the brand taken over FYPs and saved a ton of advertising costs thanks to influencers flaunting the cup, but they have also become a social media masterclass for all brands to follow suit.

In a recent viral clip that racked up a staggering 87 million views, one woman candidly shared the aftermath of her car fire.

Astonishingly, the Stanley Cup was the only item still intact – and it still had ice in it.

The brand responded with a wholesome clip and "something they've never done before," by replacing her car.





@stanleybrand #stitch with @Danielle Stanley has your back ❤️









Pet Portraits



For the homebodies who love nothing more than having a cosy night in with their furry friend, this sentimental piece of art makes the perfect addition to any home.

Using a skilled team of artists and photo submissions, the company works up a personalised piece of art dedicated to their little companion.

The process couldn't be easier and helps you avoid the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping. All you need to do is upload two photos of the pet and the team do the rest. You can also make amendments along the way.

An even bigger bonus: The company feeds five rescue dogs for every piece sold. To date, over 9,630 meals have been donated.





Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Chocolate lovers rejoice! We know about coffee machines, but how about a hot chocolate machine?

Now, this may be one of those products that many didn't know existed – until TikTok users came along and hailed it "revolutionary".

The internet's new obsession birthed a multitude of tutorials using the brand's heavenly chocolate sachets. There are also creative takes using Terry's chocolate orange, Nutella and Kinder Buenos.

We needn't say more...













M&S X Fred Sirieix Christmas Day wine collection



If you fancy something a bit stronger, we've got you. After all, sip the season to be jolly...

While Fred Sirieix may have been knee-deep in bugs in the I'm a Celebrity jungle, his selection of six festive wines is proving to be a treat online and is expected to be a sell-out given the value for money.

Whether you're on the hunt for a gift for a wine connoisseur – or working smarter, not harder, by ticking off six people at once – wine is always a good idea.





The aspiring chef

Spice jars

OrganisationTok is a world of its own, and while the idea of gifting glass jars may initially sound silly if you've never landed on that corner of the internet – the proof is in the numbers.

2023 became the year of the 'spice jar trend' with creators sharing mesmerising clips of their new kitchen additions before carefully organising them back into their cupboards.

Wow, we're getting old.





@michelleeeejh spice jars with bamboo lids & minimalist labels pass the vibe check fr 🤤 #amazonkitchenfinds #spicejarorganization #spicejarset













Ninja air fryer

PSA: Air fryers are here to stay.

Ninja's air fryer topped the TikTok charts with 4.8 billion views from people on the hunt for dinner inspiration. What makes the gadget that little bit more special is that it has not one, but two compartments that cook different foods and ensure they'll be ready at the same time. Gamechanger.

It also gives users six different cooking functions: Air Fry, Max Crisp, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Reheat.

TikTokers worldwide came together with impressive recipes, from fakeaways, poached eggs, and Sunday dinner to melted Nutella bread rolls.

We're sold.





@stephcooksstuff Hey everyone, I'm super excited to share that I got a new air fryer! It's the Ninja Foodie Max XXXL Dual Zone 9.5L air fryer and it's amazing. I've been using it for a few weeks now and I have to say, it's been a game-changer in my kitchen. Not only does it have a ton of space in the baskets (seriously, you won't believe how much food you can fit in there), but it also has a bunch of different cooking modes and functions. Whether I'm making crispy fries, juicy chicken, or even baked goods, this air fryer can handle it all. @ninjakitchenau I wanted to make sure I really put it to the test before sharing it with you, and I can confidently say that it's fabulous. If you're in the market for a new air fryer, I highly recommend the Ninja Foodie Max XXXL. #NinjaKitchenAU #NinjaAF400 #NinjaAirFryer #newairfryer #ninjafoodie #airfryerlove #kitchengadgets #cookingtips #foodiefinds #ninjafoodiemax #kitchenappliances #foodielife #cookingmode #ad #airfryer #stephcooksstuff









Pasta Evangelists truffle set



For the bouji budding chefs, we've got you covered.

Pasta Evangelists have released a range of truffle products to make impressive and tasty Italian-style dishes for all to enjoy.

TikTokers welcomed the new additions with open arms, including a truffle grinder, a delicious salsa and a white truffle butter to add a pinch of luxury to homemade creations.

For something a little sweeter, the summer truffle honey is going down a treat.

For the ultimate truffle lover, the foodie-favourite brand has released a bundle filled with truffle products, just in time for Christmas.





@pastaevangelists TIKTOK PASTA SINS ARE OFF THE CHARTS 📈🍝 Let us know your worst pasta sins 😇 #pastasins #pastaevangelists #pastatiktok #pastatok #pasta #italianfood #foodie





Coffee machine



Every chef needs a good coffee break – and Tassimo has got coffee addicts covered with their affordable machines to suit everyone.

The brand has recently gone viral across TikTok with aesthetically pleasing clips of barista-style coffees, all made at the touch of a button.

Pods range from Baileys to Costa and Cadbury, and Tassimo currently has a wide range of offers and bundles up for grabs to spread some festive cheer.

Classic, but always a winner.





The IT girl

T3 heated rollers



Nineties hair and heated rollers have been revived thanks to TikTok – and are clearly having a 'here to stay' moment online.

One single product dominated TikTok in 2023, with a staggering 2.5 million views from users desperate to know if they worked.

People soon gushed about the quality and the hold online, with influencer Amy Chang supporting the cause with her very own tutorial to her 1.6 million followers.

"I haven’t seen hot rollers that large. I’m sold," one fellow beauty lover chimed in, while another added: "I’m so influenced I will buy it right now!"

@bondenavant Hair Tutorial: Hot Rollers Voluminous Full Tutorial #hairtok #hotrollerstutorial #voluminoushairhacks #voluminoushair









NuFace microcurrent devices

NuFace, NuFace, NuFace... Where do we even begin?

For the blissfully unaware, the brand is famed for its at-home FDA-cleared microcurrent devices (notably, the Trinity+ and Mini) that have got some skincare fanatics waving goodbye to Botox and injectables.

The range of devices has birthed somewhat of a TikTok phenomenon among the beauty community with over 342 million views under the hashtag and jaws dropping across the globe.

NuFace has grown a cult following among influencers and A-listers, said to include the likes of Salma Hayek, Hayley Bieber and Drew Barrymore

One viral clip posted online racked up an impressive 5.7 million views, with thousands more adding it to this year's Christmas list.

@cheygren Nuface, sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, blush instead of sunburn kind of summer😩🤍🤍 I wanted to show quick results I know sometimes the 3 min tutorials can be long to watch! Code is NF-CHEYGREN15 #skincare #nuface #snatched #skincaretips #nyc #beauty #beautytok #PassTheBIC #ComeDanceWithMe #beautytips #summer #spring













Revitalash eyelash serum

If you've made it through the year without a lash serum popping up on your TikTok feed, we salute you – it probably means you're not doomscrolling half as much as the rest of us.

Now, we must be real, whenever we're greeted with ads for lotions, potions and serums online, we often give them a sceptical side-eye.

However, thanks to TikTok and the 108 million views, we never thought we'd be so invested in peoples' lash journeys – but here we are.

In a recent study, Revitalash reported that 98 per cent of its 63 participants said they had improved lash appearance, along with healthier and stronger lashes. And now, everyone wants in on the action.

@faithdyee Replying to @natmolo my Revitalash experience!! #revitalash #eyelashserum #eyelashserumresults #eyelashes #viral #trending #fyp #foryou









Fenty Cherry Lip Oil

Rihanna's Fenty has not only become a billion-dollar beauty business, but it has also racked up billions of views online – from one single product.

The famed Fenty lip oil has made the Christmas list of the masses, with one influencer receiving a million views for a simple 10-second clip applying the product.

"Running to Sephora right now," one passionate influencer chimed in, while another added: "This is the only lip oil I'd splash out on!"

No words are needed...





@faisasahid Fenty has yet to disappoint me #fenty #lipoil #fentylipoil #fentylipgloss #lipgloss









GHD Platinum+ hair straightener in alluring jade

GHD has earned the seal of approval from beauty gurus across social media and has been hailed the GOAT of hair stylers with an impressive 400 awards under their belt.

That said, TikTokers have now turned their attention to the hotly anticipated release of the GHD Platinum+ hair straightener in a stunning limited edition alluring jade colour.

Not only is the styler aesthetically pleasing, but it also has technology that responds to your hair and controls heat more effectively to keep it healthy and shiny.

Not to mention, it comes with a complimentary velvet vanity case worth £60.

@abby_bergman_0 🤍 . . . . Gift the ultimate ghd platinum+ limited edition, now in limited edition Alluring Jade 💚 Save up to 35% on Selected Electricals #hairhousestyle @Hairhouse Australia 70% stronger hair*, 20% more shine! Save up to 35% on Selected Electricals









Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Adored by Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratakjowski and influencers across the online beauty community, Charlotte Tilbury has become the name on everyone's lips.

Boasting 30 shades with three undertones, gifting the Beautiful Skin Foundation is bound to make you the most popular person at the dinner table.

The proof is in the pudding too, with over 90 per cent of users saying their skin's appearance was improved and that it helped to minimise the appearance of pores, pigmentation and dark spots.





Astrid and Miyu jewellery

Astrid and Miyu have become the IT girls of TikTok, with 2023 witnessing them blow up for their stunning permanent welded bracelets.

Originally founded in 2012 by Connie Nam, the brand has become a global phenomenon with an online shop and physical stores across London, Manchester, Leeds, New York, Dublin and many more.

Here, fans can enjoy piercings, engraving, tattoos, their famed welded bracelets or simply shop their favourite pieces.

@astridandmiyu Our✨iconic✨permanent welded bracelets are available in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, New York, Dublin & all our other stores across the UK & US! Tell us who you NEED these with in the comments #astridandmiyu #jewellery #jewelry #welded #weldedbracelet #weldedjewelry #dateideas #permanentbracelet #permanentjewelry #permanentjewelryexperience #boyfriend #girlfriend





Literally anything Dr Martens...



Last year it was Uggs, this year attention has been rediverted to Dr Martens. If we're completely honest, the brand never left and has stood the test of time since 1901.

The beauty of the iconic brand is that it simply never goes out of style, and the products' longevity and versitility is unmatched.

TikTok has since grown into a hub for Dr Martens diehards, who share their new additions, how to style their boots and their upcoming Christmas wishes.

@maxwellcockcroft New obsession unlocked: Jarrick II @Dr. Martens #fashion #ootd #style #fyp













On the go 24/7

Packing cubes



Welcome to TravelTok, an enlightening corner of TikTok that teaches travellers to pack smarter, not harder.

Packing cubes have taken over FYPs across the world with 172 million views under therapeutic clips watching people pack.

The new travel must-haves help compress and organise suitcases from small gadgets to shirts and bulkier items.

Some, including those from Away, are made from water-resistant nylon that protects your clothes and features a mesh panel to make your items easier to find without fully unpacking.

A small but mighty game-changer, and a far cry from the days of overcramming.

@away Packing cubes = 🔑









Propress travel steamer

We've all been there at least once...

You've arrived at your destination and are eager to get ready for the night – only to learn your planned outfit is annihilated with creases.

That's where Propress comes in with a new mini travel steamer taking over the online sphere.

The lightweight, portable device gently smooths out creases, restores fabric shapes, and removes odours while killing 99.9% of bacteria, ensuring garments stay fresh and last longer.

The brand has spent over 40 years working with some of the most well-renowned fashion professionals in the industry and has now created an innovative tool to melt away travel worries.

A genius idea for someone who is constantly on the move.





Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder

Ever wondered how some beauty fanatics manage to keep their makeup intact – regardless of the weather, tube rush hour or travelling overseas?

We think we may have just cracked the code, and we have Huda Kattan to thank for it.

Huda Beauty's Easy Bake Powder instantly became an overnight sensation, with 60 million views since releasing the TikTok famous product.





@maishakhanom_ This powder did not disappoint! #hudabeautyloosepowder #easybake #makeupreviewer #cherryblossomcake #loosepowderviral #MadeWithKeurigContest









