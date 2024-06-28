TikToker exposed one tiny but potentially dangerous thing hotel staff should never do

TikTok is full of useful advice and tips when travelling, and there is one thing people should be aware of that hotel staff should never do during check-in - especially for solo female travellers.

In the viral video from creator and travel writer Patrice (@Patricejwill) she explained why you should get your room changed if the front desk receptionist says your room number.

"They should never say your room number out loud,” she said at the beginning of the clip.



“Never. You might think that’s really excessive, but sometimes hotel lobbies even include people who aren’t even guests at the hotel. There is no reason at all for someone who works at the hotel to say your room number out loud. They should just be able to slide you your key.”

This is because if the receptionist says your room number out loud then people who are also in the lobby will know exactly where you are staying, which is far from ideal.





@patricejwill Solo travel tip: if someone at the front desk does this, request a room change. Immediately. This might seem like no big deal, but it matters, especially for solo female travelers #solofemaletraveler #solofemaletravel #solotravelwoman #solotraveltips #solotraveling #blackgirltraveltok #blackgirltravelslay

If you find yourself in this situation, then Patrice recommends requesting for a new room and for the reception not to speak which is something hospitality workers would understand.

“Politely let that person know. You don’t have to make a big deal out of it, you could just say ‘I would just prefer that my room number isn’t announced out loud.’

She continued: “Especially if you’re checking into the hotel and it’s just you, they don’t see anyone with you and they hear your room number, better safe than sorry.”

In the caption she added: "Solo travel tip: if someone at the front desk does this, request a room change. Immediately. This might seem like no big deal, but it matters, especially for solo female travelers."

The video has received more than 1.3m views, 161,000 likes as well as comments from people who say this has happened to them or they've seen it happen.

“Someone did this to me once I was like nope,” one person wrote, while another said: “I’ve overheard so much personal info for guests from front desk folks in lobbies. I was shocked,."

