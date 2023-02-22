Is TikTok's new 'nudge' feature the same as Facebook's 'poke'?

People are freaking out over TikTok's new 'Nudge' feature, with prayers it's nothing like the annoying Facebook 'Poke'.

The popular app has rolled out many new additions over the last year, including BeReal clone called 'TikTok Now,' which gives users the chance to post "daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most".

Some avid TikTok users may have noticed the sneaky 'Nudge' option added to their accounts. It first started popping up last summer, as the platform plays around with the feature. Luckily, it's nothing like the Facebook 'Poke'.

In fact, it's a handy tool that allows users to ask their favourite creators to go live with a click of a button.

When a user nudges you, they will be notified with live updates from your account – which could be great for creators' engagement.

















To use the feature, head to Settings > Nudge Settings, where you can turn it on and off.

"Viewers who nudged you will be able to see your LIVE updates. Nudges are only visible to you. You can turn off this feature at any time," the notice reads.

To 'Nudge' someone, visit their profile and click the small bell in the right-hand corner of the screen. You'll then be given the option to change the LIVE Notification Settings for that content creator.

There will be a button that lets you 'Nudge' the TikToker, asking them to go live.

Content creators can also disable the feature by heading to the Creators Tool and selecting Nudge from the options.

