TikToker reveals secret game flight attendants play with guests

Did you know there’s a "secret code" that flight attendants use to keep themselves entertained on flights?

A TikToker has posted a video which details the “see you later” game – and you might just want to keep your ears open for it the next time you fly.

User Garret Clanton (@gowithgarret) spoke about it in a recent video, saying: “Did you know that a lot of flight attendants play a game called, ‘see you later?’”

The game, at least according to the viral clip, takes place when people are stepping off the plane after a flight.

As the video states, there’s a hidden code which the attendants use when standing next to each other at the exit.

Clanton claims that if a flight attendant says “see you later” to a guest, then it means they want to sleep with them.

“So, next time you getting off the plane and if that flight attendant says, ‘see you later,’ I think twice on what that really means,” the TikToker said in the clip.

Could it be true? One to watch out for the next time you fly…

