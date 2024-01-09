Woman discovers secret room under her flat: "The beginning of every horror movie"

A woman who was curious and removed a panel of the wall beneath her stairs has discovered a huge secret passage and room under her old flat.

Erin Cloudy (@erincloudy) has gone viral on TikTok for her series of videos where she has explored what exactly is below her 250-year-old ground-floor flat.

After removing the panel, she was greeted with a second abandoned staircase that descended into the dark... eerie.

Her initial video has since received 58.2m views, with viewers keen for updates as they too wanted to find out what exactly the stairs led to.





@erincloudy I bought a 250 year old flat and found a hidden door under the stairs 🙃 #fy #trending #fypage #fyp #hiddendoor #flat #restoration #buyingahouse #scary #haunted





But Erin was undeterred by the dark, she decided to continue her investigation and the underground tunnels led to a basement as “big as [her] flat” which she was unaware of when she purchased the property.

"So my flat is ‘basement flat’ there has been no mention of anything underneath me, verbally or on the deeds," the TikToker explained in the caption of the follow-up video.



"We were curious about storage under the stairs and decided to take a look. Once we broke through and found the stairs, we explored a lot of weird underground tunnels that smell like s*** (tunnel girl where you at) and navigated through dead-end250-year-old corridors and the massive built box in the middle of the room which is padlocked?!"

"Ah! We found this beautiful room directly under my living room," she added.

Erin also shared how she has spoke with her new neighbour to find out any information and they informed her that the basement underneath her place was used to grow marijuana 10-15 years ago and was then raided and sealed.

And the TikToker also revealed there is much more exploring still to do.

"We've since found two more mystery doors and another staircase outside that leads down to the lower basement, which I'll deffo be checking out soon," Erin wrote.

She then asked for advice from viewers on the basement - "I own the leasehold but there is a freeholder. What do I do? Is it mine? Do I claim it? Help!"





Following her update, Erin's video received 10m views with people having mixed opinions on her exploring the previously sealed space.

One person said: "Absolutely not. I've seen Barbarian. I'd seal it up and move out."

"My toxic DIY brain is thinking, 'you doubled your sq.ft. It just needs a little makeover!'" another person wrote.

A third added: "A whole secret room is INSANE."

"The way I GASPED when I saw the whole room," a fourth person commented.

Someone else replied: "The beginning of every horror movie:"

While Erin shared a third video with viewers to give them an idea of how big the space is.

"I promise we didn’t end up in someone else's flat.. yet! Hope this gages how big the flat is, it's the same size underneath. Not including the tunnels surrounding it!" she wrote.

