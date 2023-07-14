TikToker sparks debate over 'time blindness' accommodations at work

A woman has sparked debate after discussing the need for employers to accommodate those with “time blindness” in the workplace in a viral TikTok.

TikToker Sarah Trefren made the comments about workers' rights in a video that has been viewed more than 1.5 million times since it was posted one day ago.

In the video, Trefren explained that she was “yelled at” for asking someone a question about accommodations for people with difficulties related to time management.

Trefren explained: “I just wanted to know if there are accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness and being on time.”

She continued: “When we were done, they actually started yelling at me and saying that accommodations for time blindness doesn't exist and if you struggle being on time you’ll never be able to get a job.”

Trefren also claimed the person told her, “Your stupid generation wants to destroy the workplace”.

The TikToker argued that the culture of firing people before looking to other solutions needs to be “dismantled”.

Time blindness occurs when people have the inability to recognise how much time has passed or to estimate how long something will take, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While it doesn’t have a specific diagnosis, those with ADHD can be more prone to losing track of time or underestimating the length of time a task may take.

On TikTok, people appeared divided over whether special compensation should be made for those who struggle with it.

One user commented: “This is the kind of thing I must make my OWN accommodations for. I lay out my fits every night, alarms for everything, meal prep..”

Another wrote: “I totally feel you I’m exactly like that. But the hard truth is it’s up to us to adapt to the workplace. I chose to be self-employed recently though.”

“I go back and forth on this… I understand the purpose of needing to uphold punctuality in the workplace but time blindness is so so real for me,” someone else wrote.

