Details continue to emerge from the search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible, and now a TikTok video has emerged which shows the craft moments before it started its journey towards the Titanic.

The sub containing five people went missing on a journey to observe the wreckage on Sunday. The deepest undersea rescue operation in history covering some 10,000 square miles of ocean is still taking place.

The Titan is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen supply, and a Canadian aircraft searching for the missing Titan submarine detected intermittent “banging” noises from the vicinity of the last known location of the divers.

Now, a video has gone viral showing a glimpse of the craft just before it began its descent.

Abbi Jackson is an underwater photographer who posts videos about her work on her TikTok channel.

Her most recent clip appears to have been taken on the boat that took the submersible out to the site of the Titanic.

The clip has been viewed more than 15 million times and it thought to show the craft on the surface preparing to dive down to the wreck.

The caption reads: “Watching a submarine go down to the Titanic.”

The 22ft-long Titan vessel, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost communication with tour operators while around 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, with five people on board.

They include British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and OceanGate’s CEO Stockton Rush.

