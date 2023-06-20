Friend of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine reveals chilling final text

A friend of a missing billionaire on board the Titanic submarine has revealed the chilling last text he received.

Hamish Harding had spoken to retired Nasa astronaut Colonel Terry Virts about the trip - but the duo would never discuss the risks.

"The last text I got was 'Hey, we're headed out tomorrow, it looks good'", he told GMB.

"The weather's been bad so they've been waiting for this."

A rescue mission is currently underway after communication was lost with the vessel in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.

