Friend of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine reveals chilling final text

A friend of a missing billionaire on board the Titanic submarine has revealed the chilling last text he received.
Hamish Harding had spoken to retired Nasa astronaut Colonel Terry Virts about the trip - but the duo would never discuss the risks.
"The last text I got was 'Hey, we're headed out tomorrow, it looks good'", he told GMB.
"The weather's been bad so they've been waiting for this."
A rescue mission is currently underway after communication was lost with the vessel in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.
