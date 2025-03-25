The toddler cookie challenge is the most adorable TikTok trend you'll ever see

There's a TikTok trend that has been making the rounds online, which follows families as they find out how generous their kids truly are in the cookie challenge.

The basis of the challenge is that both parents and their child have a plate that is covered. When unveiled, one parent has a cookie, the child has two cookies and the other parent has an empty plate.

In response, the cookieless parent expresses how upset they are that they don't have a sweet treat for themselves in a test to see if the child gives them their second cookie, so that all three have a cookie each.

As you can imagine, there have been varied results in this experiment, as some children can see how upset their parent is and offer their extra one, while there are children who can't resist keeping the second cookie for themselves.

This challenge has been circulating around the platform since last year, but has seen a resurgence recently.

One example was posted by Austin Geter (@austingeter), who did the challenge with his wife Ariella and daughter Charlie as they moved their napkins and saw that he didn't get a cookie.

"Wow, I got two!" Charlie exclaimed as Ariella shared that she got one cookie.

The youngster then pointed out, "Dad got none."

She then took a bite out of her cookie, hilariously unbothered at her dad not having a cookie as he looked directly at the camera in amusement.

Their younger son then joined and took his mum's cookie then asked what happened, to which Charlie informed him: "Dad didn't get a cookie."

Despite the-not-so-subtle hints from both parents about wanting a bite from a cookie, Charlie tucked into her second one and humorously replied: "I'm bunch of busy so I can't hear."

Since sharing the clip, it has received over 29.3 million views, 1.9 million likes, and thousands of comments.

One person said: "'I'm bunch of busy so I can't hear' is going to become my new answer."

"She said that’s a you problem," a second person wrote.

A third person replied: "Do it again but give her no cookie."

"Charlie has FIRM boundaries," a fourth person commented.

Another example is from TikToker @bigbsham who posted a video of himself doing the challenge with his partner and young daughter.

All three moved their napkins to reveal that youngster had two cookies, the dad had one while the mum didn't get any.

But not for too long, as the young girl immediately gave her second cookie to her mum and said: "Don't worry mommy, I can share with you."

The video has over 815,000 views, 159,000 likes and lots of comments from people who were endeared by the youngster's reaction.

One person said: "She don’t play about her mommy."

"Awww, she didn't even hesitate," a second person wrote.

A third person commented: "She looked to make sure they were BOTH good before she even checked HER plate!! She's a real one."

"Finally I'm 7 videos in and she is the first kid to give a cookie automatically so sweet," a fourth person posted.

We've seen the challenge with one child, but how will a pair of twins respond?

Last year, The Martin Family (@officialmartinfam) put their twin boys to the test as they each got two cookies while their dad didn't get any.

While the dad put his head in his hands, upset at having no cookies, the twin on the left asked "Where daddy's at?" and "What's wrong?"

The same twin pointed out how his dad is "sad," while the twin on the right said, "Get another one," but was informed by his mum that there aren't any more left.

Since sharing the video has over 7.3 million views, 658,000 likes and thousands of comments from viewers.

"He’s a problem solver not a sharer!" one person said of the twin who didn't share.

Another person wrote: "I mean buying more is the only logical answer here."

"Actions be speaking louder than words," a third person posted.

A fourth person added: "I was expecting the one who is talking to share, this is a good lesson, sometimes those who will help you will not talk a lot."

"You have no cookie?" a toddler asked his parent in another video posted by Jessica Martin (@jessshdez22), but despite his concerns, the youngster wasn't willing to part with his spare cookie.





While @twomomsandthebabes posted a video of them doing the challenge with their daughter, and the youngster wasn't going to let one of her parents be cookieless as she placed the cookie on her plate and said, "You can have this cookie."





