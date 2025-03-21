Women are sharing their shocking stories with 'she doesn't know it yet' TikTok trend

Life can come at you fast, and this is perfectly demonstrated with the "She doesn't know it yet" TikTok trend where women have shared their shocking stories.

The trend sees women share a clip of themselves just before their life-altering event happens and begin their caption with "She doesn't know it yet but..." before revealing the bad memory, and the videos use the song "DIM" by Yves.

For example, TikToker Rachel (@racheljane8) went viral with her video of her jogging and wrote: "She doesn't know it yet but in 5 minutes time, she's going to trip over a gate stopper, break her pelvis, dislocate her hip and find herself left permanently disabled."

In the caption, she added more details: "Blissfully unaware that this was going to be my last run, for a very long time! I miss it so much.

"And before anyone suggests it… no I wasn’t on my phone when it happened 🙈. My phone was safely tucked away and I was just running."





@racheljane8 Blissfully unaware that this was going to be my last run, for a very long time! I miss it so much 😢 . And before anyone suggests it… no I wasn’t on my phone when it happened 🙈. My phone was safely tucked away and I was just running 🏃🏽‍♀️ . #brokenhip #brokenpelvis #brokenacetabulum #hipdislocation #hipsurgery #sciaticnervepalsy #dropfoot #footdrop #nervedamage #recovery #acetabulumsurgery #nervepalsy #nervepain #hipdislocationsurgery #Running #runninginjury #runner #exrunner





Since sharing the video, Rachel's video has over 26.7m views, 3m likes and thousands of comments from people who shared their thoughts.

One person wrote: "Omg I’m so sorry this happened to you."

"I always forget how fragile our bodies really are," another person added.

Someone else posted: "Exercise is dangerous that’s why I don’t do it."

"And this here is exactly why I don’t run," a fourth person commented.

Another video from the trend was posted by @vsg_to_mj who posed a clip of herself in the hospital giving birth to her baby with her significant other and in the caption claimed: "She doesn't know it yet but he had a new baby with another woman 3 weeks before this."





@vsg_to_mj I don’t think I’ll ever get over the betrayal from this ‘man’. He chooses to hurt women in the worst ways possible then moves on to the next leaving a path of destruction with multiple children added in the mix. He makes me sick to my stomach. “Just move on.” I can’t! He’s ruined my outlook on relationships & trusting men. He robbed me of a happy pregnancy, postpartum period & family life for my children. “Choose better!” I thought he was better, it wasn’t until I was trapped with children by him that the mask fell. He chose to be a deadbeat, inconsistent, inconsiderate leech. He drained me in every aspect of life including mentally, emotionally, financially. He’s the definition of evil on earth.

The video has 5.5 million views, 600,000 likes and thousands of comments who left supportive messages and empathised with the creator.

"That should be considered a crime," one person wrote.

Another person posted: "How can they even afford 2 different lives."

"My jaw dropped. I'm so sorry," a third person commented.

A fourth person added: "My heart actually sank reading that."





"She doesn't know it but a few weeks from now the people closest to her will do her dirty & everything in her life will start to go downhill," TikToker @nayyahspamm shared, along with a video of herself laughing and smiling with her friend seemingly before this situation occurred.

The video has received 4.5 million views, 663,000 likes, and lots of comments from people who could relate to this unfortunate scenario.

One person shared: "It's been a year and I have still not healed, they were my everything."

"Hope I never go thru anything like that again," another agreed.

A third person wrote: "Miss them but also they gave me a lesson."

"I FEEL YOU GIRL the exact same thing happened to me:(" a fourth person posted.

