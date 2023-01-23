Tottenham Hotspur delete TikTok that featured N-word three times

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club appears to have made a troubling error when posting a TikTok video recently

According to Daily Mail, the team posted a video to their page on Monday night with the song NBAYOUNGBOAT by Lil Yachty featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The video was a clip of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scoring against Fulham from a match back in September.

In the background of the clip, NBAYOUNGBOAT played and distinctly used the N-word at three different points in the short clip.

Although the clip is timely given Spurs were headed back to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham once again, it seems their social media team may have felt the song was inappropriate as the video was deleted shortly after being posted.

The video had approximately 1,360 likes before it was taken down, as per the Daily Mail.

The video was posted just ahead of the match between the two teams. This is the second time the teams are going head-to-head this season.

A different video was posted to the Spurs' TikTok page on Monday featuring a game between Tottenham and FC Barcelona.

We reached out to Tottenham Hotspur FC for comment.

