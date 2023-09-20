A pilot had passengers in their feels after he gave an emotional speech about working with his flight attendant mother.

Cole Doss, a 31-year-old United Airlines pilot informed passengers on the Virginia to Madrid flight about his family connection to one of the other crew members on board - his mum Moya Hagerty Doss.

After informing passengers that the weather in Madrid is "very warm," and then described how they have met "some of our most talented flight attendants," on this long-haul flight.

He noted how one of them is not only "an exceptional flight attendant, but also an exceptional mom," prompting cheering and applause from passengers.

"Today's the first time in two years at United [that] we're able to work together.

"She's been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson."

"I'm especially honoured and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today and to be able to share this experience with all of you on our flight to Madrid.

Doss added: "To my mum, I love you, and to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies."





@united someone pass us the tissues 💙🤧 #Pilot #FlightAttendant #Family #Heartwarming #UnitedAirlines #Plane #fyp

"Someone pass us the tissues," the official United Airlines TikTok wrote as a caption for the video.

Since then, the clip has received 1.3m views, and over 108,000 likes.

One person wrote: "As a daughter of flight attendants and a pilot this made me cry."

"This is so cute," another person said.

Someone else added: "Good job Mom, your son reflects your hard work and love for him."

