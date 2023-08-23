VonViddy death: TikTok comedian posts final video before passing away

Warning: Sensitive content with mentions of suicide

Tributes have poured in for beloved TikTok star VonViddy after his sister announced his death on 21 August.

VonViddy, real name Joe Muchlinski, was well known for his impressions and comedy videos on the platform with 169,000 followers and millions of likes across his clips.

On Monday, the creator uploaded a cryptic video to TikTok, in which he spoke about how he wanted fans to remember him.

"I want to be remembered as a creator of videos that made people laugh, and a creator of music. I also want to be remembered as a camp counsellor who helped kids to make happy memories," he said, before telling viewers about his battle with alcohol and addiction that "put his family through hell."

"All in all I’ve had a terrific life. I’ve got to visit the other side of the world and I’ve made tons of friends from all walks of life," he continued, before signing off: "I have nothing to complain about and I have nothing but peace and love for all of you."

The same day, his sister Martha shared that Muchlinski had passed away.

“I do want to confirm for his fans that he did lose his long battle with mental illness and he did take his own life," she said. "Joe fought a long and really terrible battle with his mental illness."

The caption read: "Joe was my first word. He was my older brother, my only sibling, and this is one of the worst days of my life. I know folks have been concerned since his (Vonviddy’s) last video and deserve some closure."

Heartbreaking messages soon flooded in for Muchlinski, with one writing: "VonViddy we love you. Thank you for all of the laughs. Truly heartbreaking."

Another added: "I’m so sorry, you’re a wonderful person and I’m so sad you’re gone."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "I had never heard of this creator, but this popped up on my fyp and it broke my heart. I am so sorry to everyone who loved him."

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

